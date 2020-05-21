2020 Senior Prom Gallery Share:







LPR staff report

Prom photos are in, good citizens of Lockhart, and everyone who submitted looks wonderful.

The Lockhart Post Register partnered with the Lockhart school district, Lockhart City Councilmember Kara McGregor, Charity Kittrell with 4:12 Kids and local photographer Vanessa Torres to coordinate a Prom Gallery for the Class of 2020 as a special gift for all the seniors who had to miss the big event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

McGregor and Torres offered students the opportunity to have their pictures taken in front of McGregor’s home on San Antonio Street in Lockhart, while Kittrell, founder and president of 4:12 Kids, provided seniors with an opportunity to “shop” for something special to wear at no charge at the nonprofit’s office.

In total, 26 seniors submitted photos. To view the Prom Gallery, see pages B1 and B3.