Sixteen LISD students set to advance to TAFE State competition

LPR staff report

Texas Association of Future Educators, hosted their first Virtual Competition at Lockhart High School on Saturday, November 14th, and competed at TAFE Regional Competition in numerous education, training, and early learning competitions.

Lockhart had 30 student competitors, and 16 were called on stage as Regional winners, and will advance to compete at TAFE State competition at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Round Rock, Texas in March 2021.

The Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) is a co-curricular statewide non-profit student organization created to allow young men and women an opportunity to explore the teaching profession. TAFE encourages students to learn about careers in education while promoting character, service, and leadership skills necessary for becoming effective educators.

Congratulations to the following TAFE Regional WINNERS and State Qualifiers:

Clara Reyna in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Cecilia Amaya in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Haley Ledesma in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Hidai Sanchez in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Peyton Crabill in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Tyler Staton in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Trinity Alexander in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Jocelyn Adeyeye in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Jada Edwards in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam



Baltazar Galindo in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Peyton Crabill and Karoline Tippie in Project Visualize Recreation

Dulce Julio and Cecilia Amaya in Project Visualize Fundraising

Peyton Crabill in Teacher Created Materials Elementary

Bella Castillo and Trinity Alexander in Project Visualize Leadership

Mikaela Leyva and Haley Ledesma in Project Visualize Service

Cecilia Amaya in Job Interview

Faviola Arellano and Mya Salinas in Project Visualize Recreation

Bella Castillo in Differentiated Lesson Plan

Jada Edwards in Job Interview

Faviola Arellano and Mya Salinas in Interactive Bulletin Board Elementary

Lockhart High School TAFE Chapter also had another huge win with its Junior, and TAFE Social Officer, Bella Castillo, who ran for Area Officer. She created an inspiring video that highlighted what makes her a leader, accompanied by a professional cover letter, speech, and photo, that landed her a leadership position as the 2021-2022 TAFE Area Officer.

TAFE is under the guidance of 17th-year Teacher Leader, Amber Crabill, with assistance from 2nd-year Assistant-Teacher Leader, Jarin Pittman. The teacher leaders would like to thank everyone who competed at Regional Competition. “You represented yourself, Lockhart High School, our TAFE Chapter, and our community with LION pride, and we couldn’t be more proud,” said Crabill.

“TAFE will continue to grow and push our members to new heights and achievements every year. Congratulations to everyone who advanced to State competition. We can’t wait to hear your names again on stage as State Winners.”