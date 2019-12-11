A Dickens Christmas photo gallery

Austin Flameworks was on hand at A Dickens Christmas in Lockhart to make hand-blown glass works for festival attendees on Saturday. Ursula Rogers/special to the LPR
Kids and adults alike enjoy the Austin Reptile exhibit inside the Dr. Eugene Clark Library in downtown Lockhart on Saturday. Ursula Rogers/special to the LPR
Caricaturist Chuck Bryan delights visiters with over-the-top drawings of themselves at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library in downtown Lockhart on Saturday Ursula Rogers/special to the LPR
Evan Francis enjoys his time cuddling a baby goat during A Dickens Christmas’ Fry’s Fun Farm Petting Zoo outside Dr. Eugene Clark Library in downtown Lockhart on Saturday. Ursula Rogers/special to the LPR
Members of the Friends of the Library dress in their finest Victorian attire during the lighted parade on Friday at A Dickens Christmas in Lockhart. Ursula Rogers/Special to the LPR
The street outside the Gaslight Baker Theatre in Lockhart was full Saturday night as residents gathered for the annual Lighting of the Yule Log ceremony to finish off another successful A Dickens Christmas. Ursula Rogers/special to the LPR
Junction plays live in front of a cheerful crowd at A Dickens Christmas in Lockhart on Saturday. Ursula Rogers/special to the LPR
Members of the Lockhart High School choir gathered Saturday evening to sing beautiful renditions of Christmas classics at A Dickens Christmas in Lockhart. Ursula Rogers/special to the LPR
Members of the Plum Creek Elementary School choir gifted A Dickens Christmas attendees with the sweet tunes of Christmas music Saturday evening in a packed downtown Lockhart. Ursula Rogers/special to the LPR
The Lockhart High School Lady Lionettes were among the featured performers at this year’s A Dickens Christmas in Lockhart. Ursula Rogers/special to the LPR
Birds of prey were on full display Saturday afternoon at A Dickens Christmas in downtown Lockhart. This Eagle spreads its wings almost six feet as it prepares to take flight. Wesley Gardner/LPR
Members of the Ballet Folklorico Tonantzin perform in front a large crowd on Saturday at a Dickens Christmas in Lockhart. Wesley Gardner/LPR
This bald eagle was feautured on Saturday during a Birds of Prey presentation that featured hawks, vultures, owls and two eagles at a Dickens Christmas in Lockhart. Wesley Gardner/LPR
The band Mariachi Cielo Azul performs just outside the Dr. Eugene Clark Library in downtown Lockhart on Saturday. Wesley Gardner/LPR
A group of kiddos enjoy this life sizes snow globe at A Dickens Christmas in downtown Lockhart on Saturday. Wesley Gardner/LPR
This baby owl was the talk of the crowd on Saturday during a Birds of Prey presentation that featured hawks, vultures, owls and even a pair of eagles at a Dickens Christmas in Lockhart. Wesley Gardner/LPR
Above, The streets of downtown Lockhart were full of live on Saturday as community members celebrated A Dickens Christmas. Below, a group of kiddos enjoy this life sizes snow globe at A Dickens Christmas in downtown Lockhart on Saturday. Wesley Gardner/LPR
A mesmerized child looks on as the lighted parade graces the streets of downtown Lockhart to kick off A Dickens Christmas Friday evening. Dana Garrett/LPR
Another successful Dickens Christmas has come and gone in Lockhart, bringing joy to the hundreds who attended the event. Here are some of the Post-Register’s favorite photos.