A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Abel T De La Cruz, 71, of Lockhart, Texas, was called to his heavenly home on July 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born and raised in in San Marcos (Rattlers class of 1966), Abel called Lockhart home for over 50 years. A veteran of the US Army, Abel proudly served his country for two years. He loved golfing, and was a longtime member of the Pan American Golf Association, serving several years as President. His other joys in life were fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Adela (Peralez) De La Cruz, daughter Rachel Capetillo and her husband Joe, son Abel M. De La Cruz and his wife Dawn (Rivera), six grandchildren: Joseph, Anissa, Marisol and James Capetillo, and Judah and Addison De La Cruz, his sister Margie Vasquez, brother Jose De La Cruz and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Consuelo De La Cruz.

Visitation is being held at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4 pm to 9 pm. Funeral services will be Friday, July 19 at 3 pm at Mineral Springs Baptist Church in Lockhart; burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale.

