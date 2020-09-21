Abigail Glosserman Michelson Share:







With steadfast faith and enduring love for her family and friends, Abigail Glosserman Michelson passed away on September 18, 2020.

Abbi was one of a kind. Gracious, creative, insightful, and loyal beyond measure, she valued people and always made relationships her priority. She had a gift of making each person feel heard and important, no matter their background. She would always ask questions, listen intently, and effortlessly shower others with just what they needed. Abbi genuinely shared her deep empathy and love. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, holiday, or opportunity to celebrate others and gave the best gifts. Abbi was the consummate, inclusive hostess, welcoming others not only into her home but into her heart. She loved to entertain and was the ultimate cook; she would whip up snacks, a tailgate party, or a five-course dinner, flourishing in the laughter and love that was created in her kitchen. Abbi was the life of the party, always surrounded with family and friends…she might have never been the first one there, but she was always the last to leave. She loved with her whole being, and nothing was ever too much. Quite simply, Abbi made this world better.

Abbi was born June 4, 1940 in Lockhart, Texas. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a major in Special Education, and began her teaching career in Dallas.

In 1967, Abbi married the love of her life, David J. (Buddy) Michelson. She and Buddy traveled the world but found true happiness in their hometowns where they raised their two sons. They lived in Gonzales, TX and then moved to her hometown of Lockhart, TX in 1978. A member of Beta Sigma Phi, the Irving Club, Texas Jewish Historical Society, and the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, Abbi’s servant leadership stemmed from the love for her hometown. Always on the go, Abbi treasured traveling with her siblings, driving to San Antonio for services at Temple Beth El and visiting friends, shopping in Austin, spending time on the coast in Matagorda, and enjoying UT football games. In true Abbi fashion, she lived life at full speed…

Abbi is preceded in death by parents Elsia and Sam Glosserman and husband Buddy Michelson.

Abbi is survived by sons Jeffry (Shelly) of Lockhart, TX and Jon of Austin, TX, siblings Michael (Marilyn) Glosserman of Bethesda, MD, Deborah Glosserman of Cleveland, OH, Maschia (Stephen) Kaplan of Wayland, MA, Glicka (Michael) Kaplan of New Castle, NH, sister-in-law Samylu Rubin of Dallas, TX, and an endless list of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who she considered family.

The family will hold a private burial in San Antonio and plan to celebrate her life when the opportunity to gather is possible.



