Aggie Muster set for Monday

Special to the LPR

Former and current students of Texas A&M University, family and friends are invited on Monday to uphold a century-old tradition by gathering at the Caldwell County Aggie Club Muster between Lockhart and Luling, hosted by CC Aggie Club.

The gathering will begin at 6 p.m. at The Fountains of Lockhart, 10450 S. Hwy. 183, Lockhart, TX 78644, and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. For details and to reach the organizers, contact Karen L. Bell at 512-304-0691 or email Karen@KarenBellRealEstate.com . Admission is free for guests. Club members can pay their annual dues of $35 at that time. Program starts at 6:30

The event includes dinner. Members are asked to bring a dessert or side. The club will furnish the main entree as well as tea, water and coffee. The event is otherwise BYOB.

During the traditional Roll Call, the names of Aggies who have died in the past year are called, and those in attendance answer “Here” for each and light a candle.

To add a name to the list, contact organizers at 512-304-0691.

Approximately 75 Aggies and family members attended last year’s Caldwell County Aggie Club Muster.

It is one of more than 300 such gatherings worldwide that are held annually on or around April 21.

Read more at http://tx.ag/MusterHistory.