Alberto M. Rangel Share:







November 23, 1958 – December 21, 2020

Alberto Morris Rangel, 62, of Lockhart, Texas, died on Monday, December 21, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, January 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary taking place at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, January 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart, followed by interment at the St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.