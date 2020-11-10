Alice G. Schaefer Olle Share:







Alice G. Schaefer Olle, 78 was born March 8, 1942 in Caldwell County to Rosa Ehrlich Schaefer and Gus Schaefer. She was raised on her family farm where she still visited often. She attended Mendoza School and graduated from Lockhart High School in 1960. She grew up a 4-H member in the Caldwell County 4-H Club. She was crowned the Central Texas Dairy Princess in 1959-1960. She won on personality, poise, achievement, and beauty…and yes, she could milk a cow.

Alice married Daniel Olle on August 13, 1960. They raised two children in their South Austin home. She was an active member at Salem Lutheran Church and a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Her children and granddaughters were members of the Travis County 4-H program. She never missed a stock show, event, ball game, or band concert that they participated in.

Alice started her career at the Industrial Accident Board for the State of Texas. She retired after 23 years of service to Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept. on October 31, 1993.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Olle; her parents, Rosa and Gus Schaefer; maternal grandparents, Mary Dittmar Ehrlich and Max F. Ehrlich; paternal grandparents, Emil and Elisa Schaefer; brother, Lyndell Schaefer.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Lori(Curtis) Sellers of Manor, TX; son, Terrell Olle(Kathrine Schmidt) of Mustang Ridge, TX; 2 granddaughters, Danna(Travis) Parks of Salado, Calie(Sam) Whitaker of Groesbeck; 5 great-grandchildren, Miles, Peyton, Ellie Grace, Logan, and Emma Lee; and a wonderful host of extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date at Salem Lutheran Church. Please visit www.harrellfuneralhomes.com for more information. Memorial Contributions can be made to Salem Lutheran Cemetery Fund.

