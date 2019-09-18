Allen McKee Share:







Known to many as “Bubba,” Allen McKee, went to be with his Lord and Savior at home on September 15, 2019 at the age of 50. Allen was born in Seguin, Texas to parents Pamela Jo McKee and Lawrence Allen McKee, Sr. on July 22, 1969.

He married Stephanie Anne Harkin on August 8, 1992 and from this marriage three children were born.

Allen is preceded in death by his mother, Pamela Jo McKee.

Left to cherish and carry on his memory are his wife, Stephanie McKee; his father, Lawrence McKee, Sr., his children, Justin McKee, Michaela McKee, and Mackenzie McKee; sisters, Shelly McKee and Cheryl Love.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 5-7 pm. The funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday, beginning at 3 pm. Burial will follow at Belmont Cemetery. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/allen-mckee