Allen (Sonny) Clark Bill, 85, of Prairie Lea, Texas, passed peacefully at his home February 25th, 2019. Sonny was born January 23rd, 1934, in Berlin, New Jersey, to Allen and Ethelean Bill. He is survived in Texas by his wife, Mary; his sons, Brian, Bruce and wife Rhonda, and Kenny; and his grandchildren, Gregory and Clayton.

Anyone who knew Sonny knew someone who loved his country almost more than he loved his family. Sonny proudly served his country in Korea as a Corporal in the USMC and his favorite hobby was stock car racing. He and his wife have resided in the Prairie Lea community for over 20 years. You never looked at his yard and thought it needed work. He was an exceptional gardener, handyman, friend, grandfather, father, husband, and Marine- and will always be loved as such.

Services will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lockhart, Texas on March 12, 2019 @ 10:00 am. A viewing will begin at 9:00 am. Internment will be held at 2:30 pm at the Fort Sam Houston Veteran’s Cemetery in San Antonio.

