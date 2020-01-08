Alton Wayne Murry Share:







Alton Wayne Murry passed away early morning of January 4, 2020 at the age of 71 with Alzheimer’s. He was born in Winnfield La on 12-10-1948. His funeral will be held in Louisiana at Gallagher Funeral Home 3994 Monroe HWY, Ball, La 71405 on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 10 am. We will be having a memorial for him on January 25, 2020 in McMahan TX at the Women’s club 6022 FM 713, Dale TX from 11-2.

He was preceded in death by his parents Denver and Lucille Murry, his brothers Bobby Murry, Jimmy Murry, and Charles Ray Murry.

He leaves behind his children Michael Murry, Jason Murry and Kelly Norton. Grandchildren Johnathan Walenta, Victoria Murry, Brian Murry and Buddy Norton.

He was a farmer and rancher for the last 25 years.

