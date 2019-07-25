Andrew Ortiz Share:







Andrew Ortiz, 44, beloved Husband, Father, Brother, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on July 23, 2019. He entered this world on February 15, 1975 in Lockhart, TX, born to Herman DeLeon and Dora Ortiz.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Mr. Ortiz was preceded in death by grandson, Michael Andrew Estrada, grandpa Elías Ortiz and cousin Brian Ortiz.

He is survived by his loving wife Stephanie Ortiz; father Herman DeLeon (Joann Alejandro); mother Dora Lopez (Freddie O’Balle); mom & grandmother ( Petra Ortiz) In-Laws Joe M Mendoza & Maria Mendoza; daughter Amanda Ortiz and husband Cody James; daughter Angela Ortiz and husband, Jose Yanez; brother Chris Lopez; brother Adrian DeLeon; brother John Martinez; sister Amanda DeLeon; granddaughter Thalia Ortiz-Estrada; granddaughter Mia James; granddaughter Isabella James; granddaughter Jessalyn James; grandson Azrael Yanez; sister-in-laws Janie Primrose (Steve Primrose), Peggy DeLeon (Greg DeLeon), Isabel Mendoza (Connie Mendoza), Amy DeLeon (Adam DeLeon). He had numerous nieces and nephews who he adored and loved.