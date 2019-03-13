Andrew Torrez Share:









Andrew Torrez, 57, beloved Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on March 6, 2019. He entered this world on November 11, 1961 in Lockhart, TX, born to Henry and Mercedes Torrez.

He is survived by his sister Janie Torres; sister Cecelia Torres; sister Esther Ben-Brahim; sister Christina Torres.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas (512) 376-6200.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Andrew-Torrez