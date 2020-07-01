Angela Caceres Share:







Angela Caceres “Mama”, 85, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Friend, was called to her eternal resting place on June 27, 2020. She entered this world on January 29, 1935, in Minas de Oro, Honduras, born to Mauricia Caceres. She is survived by her children, Angel Rodriguez, Maria Poos, Hilda Rodriguez, Ana Rodriguez, Zoila Martinez, and her many beloved grandchildren.

Mama loved to cook and spend time with family. She was a very generous woman with the kindest heart and a very devoted Catholic who would spend almost every Sunday at Santa Julia Catholic Church. Mama and her beautiful smile will be missed by all.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

