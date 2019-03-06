Angelita Z. Castillo Share:







Angelita Z. Castillo, a resident of Lockhart, passed away February 26, 2019 at the age of 73. Her family held a visitation and a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, March 4, 2018 at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Martindale. Burial followed at San Pablo Cemetery in Lockhart. For more information and to sign the online guest register please visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com or call (512) 398-2300.

