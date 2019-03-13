Annie G. Meager Share:











Annie G. Meager, 96, passed away on March 10, 2019. One of 10 children, she was born in Thurston, Texas to the late George Garrett and Cora (Calk) Garrett.

She is survived by 4 children, 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 sisters.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Funeral services also at McCurdy will begin at 11 AM on Friday, March the 15th. Burial will follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book.

