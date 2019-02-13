Annie Mae Alex Share:







Annie Mae Alex, a resident of Lockhart passed away on February 12, 2019 at the age 80. She was born in Alvin, TX to Trinity and John S. Thompson, Sr. She married William “Bill” Alex on November 17, 1962 and they were married 51 years until Bill’s passing in 2014.

Annie is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother David. She leaves behind her children; Sammy Alex (Peggy), Leslie Lee, Billie Ann Loep (Jack) and William “Hank” Alex (Cindy); a brother, John S. Thompson, Jr. (Kathy), a sister, Myrtle Alexander (Milton); eight grandchildren: (Amber, Beth (Charles), Daniel, Keith, Shawn, Billy, Jacob and Kristina (Andy); seven great-grandchildren: Ivan, Wyatt, Oliver, Pauline, Brooklyn, Ace and Christian; granddaughter by heart Quinlyn; sister-in-law Lillian Pfefferkorn, brothers-in-law Melvin Alex and C.A. Pippus, as well as many much-loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services are pending at McCurdy Funeral Home. Annie will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Luling City Cemetery. Please contact McCurdy Funeral Home for services dates and times. 512-398-4791 or www.mccurdyfuenralhome.com

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Annie-Mae-Alex