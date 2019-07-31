Annual school safety prayers begin Sunday Share:







LPR staff report

The annual tradition of praying for safety to begin the school year at each of Lockhart’s public school facilities will begin this weekend and continue on Sundays through August.

All churches, teachers, administrators, students and other community members are invited to the non denominational event.

The school prayer walk will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at Lockhart High School. The prayer group will plan on being at Navarro Elementary by 7:30 p.m. and will wrap up at 8 p.m. at Clear Fork Elementary.

The walk will continue Sunday, Aug. 11, with the group meeting at 7 p.m. at Lockhart Junior High School and at 7:45 at Bluebonnet Elementary.

People will pray at Plum Creek Elementary at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 and at Carver Early Education Center at 7:30 p.m.

The month of prayer will wrap Sunday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at the ML Cisneros Administration Building and at 7:45 p.m. at Strawn Elementary.