Anthony “Tony” Bonkowski, age 82 of Seguin, passed away on December 25, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Tony’s life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Cross Church with Rev. Jim Price officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Private interment will take place at a later date in the Lockhart City Cemetery. Tony was born on January 14, 1937 in Lockhart, Texas to Katie Bonkowski. He grew up in Lockhart under the loving care of his Polish immigrant grandparents, Wladyslaw “Walter” Antoni and Marjanna “Mary” (Nagrodzka) Bonkowski. Tony proudly served his country in the Texas National Guard for 12 years and for 18 months in the Army Reserve. He served as Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America at a local church for 13 years, was President of Seguin Plumbing Board for eight years, and was a member of the Seguin Hermann Sons Lodge #37. Tony enjoyed dancing and was a member of the Happy Soles Square Dance Club of Seguin. He is preceded in death by his mother and his grandparents. Survivors include his loving wife, Dorothy Huebner Bonkowski; son, Terry Roy Bonkowski and wife Beverly; grandchildren, Bailey Hubbard and Wyatt Hubbard; nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members throughout Texas and Duncan, Oklahoma, and friends. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Nesbit Living and Recovery Center and the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Hospice Services for their loving care of Tony. Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.

