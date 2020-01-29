Anton C. Merka Share:







Anton C. Merka, 79, of Lockhart, passed away on January 25, 2020 at the Christopher House in Austin. He was born in Friendship, Texas on November 23, 1940 to Frank and Cecilia (Martinka) Merka.

Anton was a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and enjoyed a successful career in healthcare.

He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Luling.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary (Bock) Merka; 3 sons, Jon, Greg and Russell Merka; 2 grandsons Lev and Pete Merka.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6-8 PM with a Rosary at 7 PM. A mass of a Christian burial will begin at 10am at St. John’s Catholic Church, 500 E. Travis St., Luling.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/anton-c-merka