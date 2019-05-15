Antonio M. Gonzales Share:







Mr. Antonio M. Gonzales, 65, of Lockhart, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

What is life but a ride full of wonders and adventures. Born on June 11,1953 to Gonzalo Gonzales and Victoria Mendez Gonzales, our brother Antonio Gonzales started this ride. On May 9, 2019 he completed his journey.

Antonio had a passion for mechanical and construction projects. He also had a passion for gardening, and he loved to have BBQ parties at his home.

Tony was proceeded in death by his parents and sisters Maria and Maria Dominga and brother Gonzalo.

He will be greatly missed by his brothers Jose and Francisco Gonzales, sisters, Rosie Martinez, Maria Victoria Gonzales and Florinda Munoz, as well as his nieces and nephews.

We give thanks to God for the time we had and feel comfort that he is now in his eternal rest. R.I.P brother.

The family of Antonio would like to give thanks to the staff of Seton hospital, Heart to Heart Hospice, Parkview Rehabilitation and Saint Mary Catholic Church for their caring support.

Recitation of the holy rosary was at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

