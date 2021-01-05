Antonio Rojas Share:







Antonio Rojas, 77, beloved husband and step-father, was called to his eternal resting place on January 1, 2021. He entered this world on April 4, 1943 in Piedras Negras, Mexico, born to Abundio and Maria de Jesus Rojas.

Antonio is survived by his wife San Juana Rojas; step-daughter Becky Natal; step-son Robert Banda; brothers, Manuel Rojas; Sisters, Petra Rojas, Beva Rojas, Syliva Rojas, Lecha Rojas, Anna Rojas, Mari Rojas, and Rita Rojas. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in San Pablo Cemetery.

Services under the direction of the DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 / (512) 376-6200.