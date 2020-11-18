Antonio (Tony) Garcia, Sr. Share:







Antonio (Tony) Garcia, Sr., 93, beloved Father, was called to his eternal resting place on November 10, 2020. He entered this world on August 18, 1927 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Marcelino and Catarina Garcia.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Partida Garcia, a daughter, Angela Patrice Garcia, and a grandchild, Ricardo Arredondo.

Tony is survived by 9 children, Rosemary G. Arredondo & husband Rick, Anna Garcia, Becky G. Yanez & husband Alex, Tony Garcia Jr. & wife Cindy, Dede G. Readley & husband Wayne, Richard Garcia, Edward Garcia & wife Sonia, Adam Garcia & wife Norma Jean and Veronica G. Saldana. Also, 24 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Funeral mass were celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 also at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/antonio-tony-garcia