Apa Reyes Share:







On Friday, June 12th, 2020 our heavenly father called his son home. Apa lived a beautiful life. He served in the United States air force and traveled all over. He met the love of his life in Florida and soon married and started their wonderful lives together. Apa is preceded in death by his wife, Millie and his son, Will. Apa leaves behind his kids Teresa Perry; Lodie Reyes Contreras; Joe Reyes Jr.; Kathy Reyes Bonoan and Chuck Reyes. Apa has 20 grandkids and 25 great grandkids along with numerous nephews and nieces and his brothers and sisters. Apa lived a wonderful life surrounded by his family and friends. He was ALWAYS there for everyone no matter what, you could always count on him. We love you apa and we are so blessed to have been raised by such a loving caring man. Rest in peace apa! We love you. You will be missed.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Desiree, Janet, Brandon and

Uncle Tom for all their support through these trying times.

Visitation were held 3:00 pm, Wednesday, June 17th and Funeral Service was held 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 18th, at the family home, 909 Myrtle St. in Fulton, Tx.

Online condolences can be made at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to

Charlie Marshall Funeral Home

814 E. Main St.

Rockport, Texas 78382 / 361-729-2451

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/apa-reyes