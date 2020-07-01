Arthur Medwick Crisler Share:







Arthur Medwick Crisler was born on 11 May 1940 to Milton and Ida Parker Crisler in Lawrence County, Alabama. After graduating from high school there, he joined the Army in 1959. He served in numerous locations, including two tours of Viet Nam. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal in 1971 “for meritorious service in the Republic of Vietnam.”

During his Army career, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Mary’s University, San Antonio. His Degree of Master of Public Administration came from the University of Oklahoma.

In 1967 he married his wife of 53 years, Patricia (“Pat”) Fogle Crisler on March 11, 1967 in First Lockhart (Texas) Baptist Church. “Art” retired from the United States Army in 1980, followed by his Civil Service employment After that retirement, he raised cattle on land in Caldwell County, Texas that has been in his wife’s family, for over 100 years. He continued that until he was stricken with cancer this year.

On the morning of June 19, 2020 Art passed away at his home in Seguin. A graveside service was held at Clearfork Cemetery, Caldwell County, Texas on June 22 with Reverend Gary Rodgers officiating. The casket was draped with an American Flag, honoring his 21 years of military service. Clearfork Baptist Church by the cemetery was founded by his wife’s Ellison ancestors when they came to Caldwell County in 1848.

He was predeceased by his parents and his in-laws, Alvin and Lois Roberts Fogle. His survivors are his widow of Seguin, Texas, his brother and sister-in-law, Windell and Katheryn Crisler of Harvest, Alabama, as well as a sister, Beverly Crisler Moland of Hartsell, Alabama.

In order to honor Art’s love of animals, memorials may be made to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), P. O. Box 96929, Washington, DC2007-7127; phone – 800-628-0028.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/Arthur-Medwick-Crisler