Austin C. Pittman, beloved husband, father, and grandfather died peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in his home at the age of 96. He was born November 13, 1922 to Lenford and Lillie Pittman in Austin, Texas, and was raised in Lockhart, Texas. From an early age Austin had an entrepreneurial spirit which followed him throughout his life. As a youngster, he would follow his Dad to the gin and peddle drinks and snacks to all the locals. Just out of high school he went to work as the Assistant Manager of A&P Grocery Store. As much as he loved the grocery business, he also had a great love for his country. During his senior year at Lockhart High School he went to Kelly Air Base to take exams and physicals in hopes that he would be accepted into the United States Army Air Force Cadet Training.

In 1943 Austin received orders to report for training which took him to various locations from Texas to Kansas and finally to Altus, Oklahoma where in 1944 he received his wings and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant assigned to fly a B-26 Bomber. He was one of six pilots chosen to fly new B-26 Bombers through the arduous Southern Route where he had many harrowing experiences. Upon arrival in England, Austin joined his crew and flew 22 missions in the Rhineland and in Germany. Even while in service he still nurtured that entrepreneurial spirit by selling his cigarette rations, cleaning officer uniforms and winning pennies playing bridge. For his time spent in service, he received the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars , the American Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.

Upon returning from the war, Austin wasted no time jumping back into the business world by investing his entrepreneurial earnings into Pittman & Sons grocery store. He continued in the grocery business for many years until selling his last store in 1967 and purchasing a ranch that brought him back to his Lockhart roots. Austin enjoyed ranching but saw an opportunity to purchase a new business on the town square and became the owner of Pittman’s White’s Auto Store. While running the ranch and Pittman’s White’s Auto, he helped establish a rural water system and became the first president of Polonia Water System in 1971. The Co-op brought much welcomed water to an extensive rural area. Austin continued to be Polonia’s president until his death. In 1985, after 18 years of successfully operating Pittman’s White’s Auto, he sold the business and returned to running the ranch. Once again, retirement was short lived and at the age of 72 he entered a new phase of his life, that of a General Contractor where he built numerous homes in Lockhart and surrounding areas. During all this time, he found time to serve his community as President of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, Elder of the First Christian Church, President of the PTA, and Director at Lockhart State Bank and Omnibank.

Austin was preceded in death by his parents, Lenford and Lillie; sister Lola Risinger and husband Jody; brother Charlie Pittman and wife Peggy; brother Lonnie Pittman and wife Lou, and granddaughter Heather Pittman.

Austin is survived by the love of his life Eleanor Pittman, son Austin T. Pittman and wife Linda; son Gary Pittman and wife Jan; son Paul Pittman and wife Carolyn; daughter Martha Sanders and husband Russell; daughter Mary Voigt; and son David Pittman and wife Jennifer; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the First Christian Church of Lockhart. Pallbearers were Pittman grandsons Austin, Brandon, Darren, James, Kevin, Jonathon, and Matthew.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Christian Church or a charity of your choice.

