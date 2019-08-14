Avelina Lara Garcia Share:







Avelina Lara Garcia, 84, beloved Grandmother, Mother, Sister, and Wife, was called to her eternal resting place on August 10, 2019 where she joins her husband, Jose Garcia and her son, Juan Garcia. She entered this world on October 16, 1934 in Rincón de Romos, Aguascalientes, Mexico, born to Seferino Lara and Refugio Saucedo. She is survived by her son Isidro Garcia-Lara; daughter San Juana Garcia-Lara; son Jose Garcia; daughter Eduvijes Garcia; daughter Guadalupe Garcia; son Alvaro Garcia; daughter Carmen Garcia; son Primitivo Garcia; sister Margarita Lara; sister Paz Lara; brother Pablo Lara.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

