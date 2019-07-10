Avis Harbour Share:







Avis Pauline {Baugh} Harbour formally from Lockhart passed away peacefully in Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi on July 5, 2019 at the age of 96. Pauline was born in Sivells Bend, Texas on December 3, 1922 to Lewis Valentine and Anna Inez Baugh.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, all three of her sisters, her only brother, two sons-in law, and her loving husband of 52 years Frank Harbour. She is survived by her three daughters, eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren.

She enjoyed working up into her eighties. She worked as a Cafeteria manager at the Carver Kindergarten then after retiring went to work at Walmart for seven years because she was bored staying home. She loved playing bingo and the lottery and was pretty lucky at both. Pauline loved to travel and go fishing at the coast with her husband Frank and spend time with her family.

Pallbearers were David Cooper, Jr., Brett Rhodes, Ronnie Geffert, Bubba Pullin, Steven Geffert, Michael Collier with Brody Rhodes as a honorary pallbearer.

Services were held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Wednesday, July the 10th with burial at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale. www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

