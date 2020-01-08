Bacom selected as new principal of Lockhart High School Share:







LPR staff report

The Lockhart school district announced on Monday former PRIDE High School principal Barry Bacom will be taking over as the new principal of Lockhart High School.

Luciano Castro, who had to this point served as the principal at Lockhart High School, will now be taking over as the district’s discipline coordinator. He will also be joining the Lockhart Junior High School leadership team to provide additional support to the growing campus.

Bacom first joined the district in June 2018 as principal of PRIDE High School and the Lockhart Discipline Management Center. This school year, he additionally served as the director of secondary education for the district.

PRIDE High School earned an A from the Texas Education Agency under his leadership, the highest rating a campus can earn under the state’s accountability system.

“Principal Bacom is a proven leader in the classroom, on campus, and at district levels,” said Superintendent of Schools Mark Estrada. “We are excited to see how Lockhart High School students and staff will continue to grow under his leadership.”

Prior to working with the district, Bacom was the director of career and technical education (CTE) and innovative programs at Manor ISD, where he redesigned the CTE programs to ensure the sequences of courses aligned with challenging academic standards and relevant technical knowledge needed for students to be future-ready.

In his nearly two decades of experience in education, he has also served as teacher, lead teacher, assistant principal, and principal at school districts including Hays CISD, Round Rock ISD, Austin ISD, and Holyoke Public Schools in Massachusetts. He has additionally served as an associate adjunct professor at Austin Community College, where he instructed students about the teaching profession.

Bacom also worked for Project GRAD USA, serving as the lead academic consultant for special projects to design instructional programs that incorporate adaptive learning technologies and project-based learning.

Bacom earned a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education from Abilene Christian University and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

As Bacom takes the helm at LHS, Ethan Peters, who has been the assistant principal at PRIDE High School and LDMC since joining LISD this school year, will now serve as the interim principal for those campuses.

Prior to LISD, Peters served as secondary assistant principal at Sci-Tech Preparatory School in Wayside Schools. He has also worked as an instructional coach, night school coordinator, and teacher at Austin ISD and Austin CAN! Academy. Earlier in his career, he served as a research associate at Florida Atlantic University and biology and ecology laboratory instructor at State University of New York – Fredonia.

He earned both a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Master of Science at State University of New York at Fredonia.

