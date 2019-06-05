Barbara Cruz-Martinez Share:







Barbara Cruz-Martinez, 57, beloved Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on May 27, 2019. She entered this world on December 4, 1961 in Maxwell, TX, born to Diego and Timotea Cruz. She is survived by her husband, Leopoldo Martinez, mother, Timotea Cruz, sisters, Doria Rodriguez, Carol Gutierrez, Susie Baltierrea, Rosemary Cruz, brothers, Gilbert Cruz, Eusebio Cruz, Sr., Numerous Nieces and Nephews, and Numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Noel Flores, Joe Garza, Paul Gutierrez, Issac Estrada, Julian Tapia, and Luis Tapia.

Honorary pallbearers are Albert Castillo, Eusebio Cruz, Jr., Cristian Cruz, Nathanial Hernandez, and Malakai Hernandez.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Uhland, Texas. Burial followed at St. Michael Cemetery in Uhland, Texas.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 / (512) 376-6200.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Barbara-Cruz-Martinez