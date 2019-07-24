Bebe Wray Crawford Lackey Share:







Bebe Wray Crawford Lackey joined our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, July 15, 2019. Mrs. Lackey a resident of Luling, Texas suffered a stroke on June 25, 2019 and resided at the Magnolia Nursing Home of Luling, Texas from July 7 to July 15, 2019.

Born October 2, 1929 to Morton Crawford and Bertha Tedford in Van Nuys, Los Angeles County, California. She was the youngest of 11 children of whom are deceased. Bebe Lackey was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence David Lackey of Luling, Texas and leaves behind three daughters, Patricia Mae Lasater Mosier of Maryville, Tennessee, Virginia Ann Ritchie Bohanan (Jimbo Bohanan) of Gonzales, Texas, and Cynthia Wray McGough Lackey (Philip C. Lackey) of Freer, Texas. Grandchildren are David Butler (Tina), Sandra Lasater Bowen, Jamie Lee Ritchie (Christina), Cynthia Ritchie, Angela Shirley (Larry Shirley), Pamela Lackey, and Philip L. Lackey including 13 Great grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Mrs. Lackey’s grandsons: David Butler, Jamie Ritchie, Philip L. Lackey, Richard Duarte, Christian Ritchie and Matthew Papillon.

Service and Internment will be at the Bunton Cemetery in Dale, Texas on Saturday, July 27 with viewing at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m.

“After you have suffered for a little while, the God of all grace, who called you to His eternal glory in Christ, will Himself perfect, confirm, strengthen and establish you.

1 PETER 5:10 NASB

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas 78644. Obituary and guestbook online at www.eedsfuneralhome.com

