Benjamin John Jones Share:







Benjamin John Jones, retired Vietnam Air force MSgt, member of the USAF Thunderbirds, and member of the Masonic Lodge was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at a young age of 76. He is survived by his wife, A. Virina Jones; son, Marlon Jones (Renee) of Collierville, TN; daughters, Tara Jones of Buda, TX, Michele Jones of Buda, TX and Lona Marie Mays of Baton Rouge, LA. Services are pending arrangements under the care of Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX. For more information and to sign the guest registry, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 396-2300.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/benjamin-john-jones