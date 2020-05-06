Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Benjamin John Jones

Uncategorized
0
Share:

Benjamin John Jones, retired Vietnam Air force MSgt, member of the USAF Thunderbirds, and member of the Masonic Lodge was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at a young age of 76.  He is survived by his wife, A. Virina Jones; son, Marlon Jones (Renee) of Collierville, TN; daughters, Tara Jones of Buda, TX, Michele Jones of Buda, TX and Lona Marie Mays of Baton Rouge, LA. Services are pending arrangements under the care of Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX. For more information and to sign the guest registry, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 396-2300.
To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/benjamin-john-jones

Share:
Previous Article

Joyce Elizabeth Willoughby Alexander

Next Article

Benjamin John Jones

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION