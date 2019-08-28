Betty Allen Seeker Share:







Betty Allen Seeker was gently lifted to Heaven from her home on the Seeker Ranch in Prairie Lea, TX on August 20, 2019.

She had recently celebrated her 93rd birthday in the company of her husband, Bill, and the families of her four boys Steve (Donna), Randy (Karen), David (Sandy), and Chris (Ann).

Betty was born in Oklahoma on July 28, 1926 and migrated to California during the Dust Bowl. She returned to Texas as a Registered Nurse to marry Bill. They recently celebrated 70 years of marriage along with their 4 children, 14 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

Betty received her Masters Degree in Nursing from The University of Texas and was a professor at Odessa College.

She was an accomplished china painter.

Betty and Bill have been magnificent partners in management of the Seeker Ranch.

Funeral services and a celebration of her life was held at 6470 Prairie Lea Rd, Prairie Lea, TX on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 am.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/betty-allen-seeker

