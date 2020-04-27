Betty Lee Dinges Willms Share:







Betty Lee Dinges Willms was born December 20, 1932 in Austin, grew up in Dale, and attended Lockhart High School, where she met the love of her life Freddy Willms. Over their 65-year marriage, Fred and Betty traveled extensively, eventually visiting all 50 States, and 7 provinces in Canada. Much of their travel was to attend the numerous state and national bowling tournaments in which she competed, and casinos where she enjoyed the slots. Together, they raised their 4 children and gave unceasing love to their 9 grandchildren.

Betty was a frequent beauty pageant winner in her youth, and widely loved by everyone who knew her. On their many travels, she would often meet and befriend total strangers, who would then become corresponding friends thereafter. She was passionate about crafting, had a real talent for creation, and enjoyed attending craft shows all over Texas. She was a devoted wife to a proud Texas Aggie, and enjoyed attending numerous Aggie football games, and proudly wore her Aggie ring. Betty was an active member of the Lockhart community, and her home was a center for many of her children’s friends to congregate and visit. She served as the city’s first ever woman president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Betty is survived by her husband, retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Fred Willms, her children David, Tommy, Jerry and Shelley, daughters-in-law Rebecca and Renee, son-in-law Bobby, her grandchildren Zach, Austin, Erik, Cyan, Dylan, Danielle, Sienna, Kurt and Alex, and innumerable extended family and community friends all of whom will forever miss her loving presence. A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Sunday, April 25, 2020 and a private burial will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.