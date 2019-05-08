Bettye Jean Bock Johnson Share:







Bettye Jean Bock Johnson died in Lockhart on April 25, 2019 at the Parkview Rehab Center attended by Hospice. Bettye was born November 6, 1931 in Lockhart, youngest child of Harvey Louis Bock and Maggie Hager Bock.

Bettye lived her entire life in Lockhart except for a few years in Germany with her soldier husband. She worked at Penney’s in Lockhart and San Marcos for many years.

Bettye loved her years at Lockhart High School, almost as much as she loved the Dallas Cowboys. She wrote in her high school annual, “My junior year, a very happy and wonderful year, something to remember for many years to come. Finding new friends and growing to love my old friends”. One of her happiest memories were her years playing on the Lockhart volley ball team. She was a member of the Lockhart Class of 1950.

Bettye was a member of the First Christian Church of Lockhart.

Bettye was preceded in death by her daughter Joni Blanton Mathis, her infant son Horace H. Blanton Jr., husband Reuben Johnson, her brothers Alan, Harold, Harvey Jr., James Bock and her sister Lillian Bock Fox.

Bettye is survived by her sister-in-law Ruby Bock Vann, nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to Linda Owens, Nan Durham and Jesse Maciel for their loving care and devotion to Bettye during her final years; Alan Fielder for his long-term legal assistance and the staff of the Golden Age Home and Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Lockhart 78644.

Services were held at 2:00 pm, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Lockhart City Cemetery.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Bettye-Jean-Bock-Johnson