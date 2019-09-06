Billie Jo Roberts Share:







Our Mother grew up with many traditional hymns sung at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in McMahan, Texas. “I’ll fly Away” was a favorite. She mentioned it often in conversations, referencing it as “When I fly away…”

Billie Jo (Cole) Roberts was born on April 7, 1928 in Driscoll, Texas to Archie L. Cole and Elizabeth A. “Bettie” Alexander Cole. Our beloved mother gained her wings and flew away on September 5th , 2019 at the age of 91.

Jo is predeceased by her parents Archie and Bettie Cole, husband Fred Roberts, brother Johnie C. Cole Sr., niece Joann Cole and nephew Jason Cole.

Cherishing her memory are her daughters Betsy Hallmark (Bob) of Kalispell, Montana and Linda Roberts of Lockhart, Texas; her grandchildren Addis Hallmark (Stephanie) of Kalispell, Montana, Robin Thomas (Tainy) of Dallas, Texas, Daniel Roberts of Lockhart, Texas and Sara Crider (Eddie) of Lockhart, Texas and great-grandchildren Kylie Hallmark, Ethan Hallmark, Mason Hallmark, Rylan Hallmark, Jaxon Hallmark, Layna Hallmark, Caden Hallmark and Ellie Hallmark of Kalispell, Alyssa Thomas of Dallas, Ava Thomas of Dallas, Alyssa Reyna, Lacie Crider and Dakota Crider of Lockhart.

She leaves behind a host of cousins and extended family members, including Wendy Matthews of Dallas, Texas, the Eklund, Datesman, Alvarez, Estrada, and Alonzo-Trejo families of Lockhart and many friends.

Jo and Fred married on April 25, 1948 and spent the next 58 years hunting and fishing together in Texas and Colorado. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and collecting recipes and photographs of her great-grandchildren.

For close to thirty years, she was a familiar face as campus secretary at Lockhart Elementary School (Clearfork) and Lockhart Intermediate School (Navarro). She was a former officer and member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Lockhart V.F.W. Post 8927. Affectionately known as B.J. and Ms. B-Jo at the First Lockhart Baptist Church; she was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class and the Tuesday Morning Ladies Prayer Group and enjoyed Hebrew classes, Wednesday night suppers and attending Ladies Night Out. She was honored to send out cards on behalf of the church to members in need of prayers.

Our family extends a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital, Dr. Jennifer Goss, Parkview Nursing Home, and Heart to Heart Hospice for your compassion and gentle care of our Mother.

She rests peacefully beside her husband Fred at Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan, Texas. A memorial will be held on September 08, 2019 at 2:00 at the First Lockhart Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to the First Lockhart Baptist Church and the Jeffrey Cemetery Association in McMahan, Texas. Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas.