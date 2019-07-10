Billie Langley Cutcher Share:







Billie Lee Langley was born in Fentress, Texas to William and Essie Smith Langley. She was the youngest of 3 children-siblings Lt. Colonel Marshall Langley and Mary Ethel Langley both of whom preceded her in death. Billie graduated from Texas State Teachers College, San Marcos in 1946 and married recently returned WWII Army Air Corp pilot James Cutcher May 2, 1946.

They both taught school for a year in Elgin. The next 3 years Billie taught high school English in McGregor while James attended Baylor Law School in Waco. James and Billie moved to Taylor in 1955 where they raised their 2 children. Following James’ death in 1984, Billie opened gift stores in Taylor and Lockhart. In 1990 Billie moved to Austin and became the UT Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority House Mother. She retired in 1999. After retirement, Billie spent many wonderful years traveling with friends and family. And she especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren, teaching them to sew, stitch, paint and proper grammar.

Billie is survived by her daughter Connie Cutcher Weeks and husband David Weeks and son Scott Langley Cutcher, granddaughter McLaren Weeks Vaughn and husband Thomas Vaughn, and grandson Elliott James Weeks, great grandchildren Alice Elliott Vaughn and Cutcher David Vaughn.

Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother: Yours was a life well lived. You will live on in our hearts and memories until we meet again in Heaven.

Proverbs 31:28: Her children arise and call her blessed.

Arrangements/Memorials entrusted to Pennington Funeral Home San Marcos.

