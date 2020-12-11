Billy J. Willenberg Share:







Billy J. Willenberg passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Kenny and daughter-in-law, Marci; wife, Brenda; and daughter, Ann Gallegos and her husband, Ernie; granddaughter, Tina Evans and her husband, Andrew and great granddaughters, Shayla, Kiarra, Amia, Adreeana, Jaina and Laila.

Billy was born in Bastrop, Texas on October 6, 1938. He graduated from Bastrop High School and then started a lifelong career in agriculture. Billy and Marie started Willenberg and Son Fertilizer in 1985. They worked side by side until Marie’s death in 2013.

Billy enjoyed hunting; he especially enjoyed hunting in Mexico with his son. They were fortunate enough to hunt together for 16 years and spent countless hours together. The memories of the deer lease with Billy are treasured times for anyone that was fortunate enough to spend a weekend with him. You knew Billy liked you when he tweaked your toes in the morning if you were not awake when he thought you should be.

When Billy was not in Mexico, he enjoyed riding around his property. The Tiger Stripes were a favorite topic for him; he could talk for hours about his cows.

Billy will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We will miss the shoulder shrugs, the was he draw out the word duuuuuh, and his tremendous heart. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 5-7 Pm at McCurdy Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 PM Tuesday, December 15, 2020 also at McCurdy with a burial to follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale. Pallbearers will be Chad Franks, Ryan Cathey, Bobby Barboza, Wes Masur, Bubba Haun and Zach Brewer.