Billy Ray Houston went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 9, 2019. He was born in Caldwell County on August 10, 1940 to Wayne and Eva Houston. After his service in the United States Army he returned home and married Dorthy Thompson in the winter of 1968. To that union two daughters were born, Pamela and Jennifer.

He loved working and had many careers including working at the Covert Dealerships, Inter-Tex, Enron and truck driving. After retirement he could not sit still so he reinvented himself as a general contractor remodeling homes and doing demolition work around Caldwell County.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lonnie; grandson, Nuno and life-long friend Janet Gibson. He is survived by his wife; daughters, Pamela and her husband Jessie, Jennifer and her husband Domenick; his grandchildren, Jessica, Donovan, Victoria, Tybirius, D.J. and King; his sister, Waynell and her husband Rev. Sammie Shuler and their children Karen and Kevin, and a host of great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be at Abundant Living Faith Center located at 2301 S. Colorado St, Lockhart beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Fleming Cemetery.

