Billy Van Williams, 84, of Luling, Texas passed away on January 9, 2019. He was born December of 1934 to Velma (Stephens) and Van Williams also in Luling. Billy has served in the past on the Tri. Community Water Board and was the Chairman for the Houston Democratic Committee. He was the owner and operator of Bill Williams Cutting Tools in Luling for 24 years. He also thought of himself as a gentleman rancher and worked hard to fulfill his dream of owning property and raising cattle.

He is preceded in death by 2 children, Karen Lynn Winkler and Andrew Austin Williams and a sister, Deanna Beth Reed. Left to cherish is memory is his wife, Lynda Williams; children, Bobby Van Williams of Houston, Pamela Kay Williams of Luling, John Stephen Williams of Katy, Jacob Allen Williams of Hot Springs, AR and step daughter, Melynda Gale Smith of Lago Vista; brother, Frank Michael Williams of Orange; sister, Wynnell Reynolds of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Tara, Corbin, Jennifer, Brandon, Tori, Hunter, Cameron, Brook, Taylor, Morgan, Jordan and Cameron; and great grandchildren, Jacob, Gabriella, Natalie, Nicole and Peyton.

Services were held at Mineral Springs Baptist Church on Monday, January 14, 2019 with Brother Kyle Bishop presiding with burial at the Luling City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cameron Williams, Hunter Williams, Jacob Cruz, Brandon Gott, Tim Moore and Matthew Beard. Arrangements were under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Billy-Van-Williams