Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative warns customer of scams Share:







By Kristen Meriwether

Editor LPR

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is warning residents of an increase in attempted phone scams by people claiming to represent Bluebonnet.



“The people preying on our members are taking advantage of fears about the coronavirus, the economy, and the holiday season,” Matt Bentke, Bluebonnet’s general manager, said in a press release. “The latest round of scam calls seem to be more aggressive than in the past, demanding immediate payment.”



Bentke said the key to stopping the scams is to be informed about your account.



“If something doesn’t sound right, it almost certainly isn’t,” he said in the release.



Bluebonnet, which serves rural Caldwell County, will make at least two attempts within 10 days of a past-due bill to remind members of delinquent accounts. They will first attempt to notify you by mail, then by phone.



If you have not received a notification by mail, and someone calls claiming to represent Bluebonnet demanding immediate payment by phone, do not pay. Bluebonnet members who get a call from someone asking for account information or a payment on their account should not give the caller any information.



If you think you are receiving a scam call, Bluebonnet recommends getting as much information as possible from the caller, including the phone number. Then report the attempted scam by calling Bluebonnet at 800-842-7708 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow that with a call to local law enforcement as soon as possible.

LPR reached out to the City of Lockhart on December 8th to see if any Lockhart Electric customers had reported scams.



“At this time, no officers working on our current shift have received reports of people impersonating City of Lockhart employees in an attempt to exploit our residents,” Captain Jesse Bell said.