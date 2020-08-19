Bob Gilmer Share:







Bob Gilmer, 77, passed away on August 14, 2020, at his home in Lockhart, Texas, following a very brief illness from lung cancer, surrounded by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Gilmer, and his daughters. Bob was born on April 18, 1943, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Robert J. and Mabel Gilmer. He married Barbara in Merkel, Texas, in 1962, and they moved to Lockhart in 1963. He spent the majority of his career in the home building business. Bob had many adventures in his lifetime, including fishing on the Amazon River, bird hunting in Argentina, pheasant hunting in Nebraska and vacationing in Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico and Jamaica. Bob was a sharp dresser with a beautiful head of silver hair. He was a good husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he was a good man. He was respected and loved dearly by many people. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister and his grandson, Dylan Smith. Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara; his three children, Cherra (& Tom) Wehe, Joel (& Margie) Gilmer and Katherine (& Jimmy) Smith; his four grandchildren, Sasha Gilmer, Brennan Barth, Kylee Barth and Chloe Smith; his great grandson, Oliver Rushing; brothers, Frank and Bill Gilmer; and numerous family & friends. Bob was the life of the party, and he will be deeply missed. Due to Covid-19, there will be no service at this time.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/roberty-j-bob-gilmer