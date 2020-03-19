Bobby Wayne Rayburn Share:







Bobby Wayne Rayburn, age 84, of Lockhart passed away on March 1, 2020. Bob was born February 29, 1936 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma to John F. Rayburn and Goldie Juanita Carlock. He graduated in 1954 from French High School, Beaumont, Texas. He was enlisted in the US Army from 1954 – 1957 during the Korean War. He also attended colleges. Bob was a union worker for 49 years as a pipe fitter and welder. He was a proud member of the Martindale United Methodist Church for 20 years taking care of the church yard and other jobs around the church as needed.



Bob was preceded in death by both of his sons Gary Rayburn and Larry Rayburn and is survived by his companion and friend Laura Roberts, sister Sue Camby of Minco, Oklahoma, brother Kenneth Rayburn of Winnie, Texas, two grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.



Bob was a person who enjoyed helping others in need, working with wood, and all things of history.



Funeral services will be Saturday March 28, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Martindale with Pastor Ron Leininger officiating at 10 am with interment following at Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan.

