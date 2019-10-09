Bond election set for Prairie Lea Share:







Voters in Caldwell and Guadalupe counties will soon decide whether to vote for an $8 million bond proposal aimed at providing additional space for students in the growing Prairie Lea school district.

The election will be held Nov. 5, with early voting set to run from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1.

Earlier this year, the Prairie Lea school district’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved an order calling for the $8 million bond election at the recommendation of the district’s bond advisory committee, which said renovations were needed for aging facilities. The proposal also includes technology and safety infrastructure improvements throughout the district.

Officials said the committee, comprised of parents, staff and other community leaders, conducted a thorough tour of our facilities before presenting their recommendations to the board. The board held several meetings that were open to the public.

“In 1954, Prairie Lea School was completely remodeled and has since gone through several improvements throughout the years,” said Prairie Lea Superintendent Larry Markert. “Despite these improvements, our student population has outgrown the size limitations of a single school.”



