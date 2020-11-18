Brandan Myles Aleman Share:







Brandan Myles Aleman, 17, beloved son and brother, was called to his eternal resting place on November 7, 2020. He entered this world on October 1, 2003 in San Marcos, Texas, born to Paul and Cynthia Aleman.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Isador Aleman.

Brandan is survived by his parents, Paul and Cynthia Aleman; sister Brianna Aleman; maternal grandparents Ricardo and Bertha Zamora; paternal grandmother Rosalinda Aleman; aunt Christine Bradley and her husband, Bernard Bradley; uncles, Yisidro Aleman, and wife Nanette Aleman, George Aleman; numerous cousins, great uncles and aunts.

Recitation of the holy rosary were held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale, Texas. Burial followed in Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/brandan-myles-aleman