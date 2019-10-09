Brian Ogden Miller Share:







Brian Ogden Miller was born on October 7, 1958, in El Campo, Texas to Rosia Miller. As a young boy, he spent a great amount of time with his maternal grandparents, Claude and Juanita Miller, whom Brian loved dearly. Brian attended El Campo public schools and completed his primary education in the Austin Public School system from Reagan High School.

He worked a few jobs before beginning work at Pegasus Schools in Lockhart, Texas, a job he loved dearly. Under the leadership of founder Robert Ellis, Brian, along with others, assisted in growing Pegasus Schools, Inc. into a residential treatment facility that today services 200 boys. His work at Pegasus was not just a job, but a passion. For 26 years he poured his heart and soul not only into the lives of the many boys who have come through Pegasus but many of the staff as well.

Brian married Jessie Green and through this marriage gained three bonus daughters, Gwendolyn, Chimwala and Baraka Green.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, John A. Fleming and grandparents, Claude & Juanita Miller.

He is survived by his mother Rosia Fleming; brother, John Fleming; sister Vanessa (Richard) Sapp; nieces Ruby, Vanae and Ryleigh Sapp; bonus daughters Gwendolyn (Lemarc) Harris, Chimwala Strange and Baraka Green; godson Lawrence Aaron Roberts; goddaughter Lilliana Rojas; grandsons Everick Hamilton, Saveon Kirkland, Quadry Kirkland, Zephaniah Green, Anthony Butler, Hezekiah Butler and Dakari Hunter; and special friends Billy Moss, Eric DeHoyos and Melissa Rojas.

The family would like to thank the following persons for their unwavering assistance, love, and support shown to Brian throughout his battle with cancer: Robert Ellis, Lawrence Roberts, Alan Richardson, Deitrea Warren, Idalissa Hernandez, Jerald Reynolds, Luigi Arrellano and Eric DeHoyos.

Mere words can not express our deep appreciation for covering Brian and holding him up when he needed it the most. The family may never know the extent of each of your contributions to Brian’s life, but for the things we do know, we are in awe of each of you. Although not enough, we thank you and your families.

A viewing was held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019, beginning at 10:00 am at DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 Cedar St., Lockart, Texas 78644. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/brian-ogden-miller