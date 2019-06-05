Brijido Castillo Share:







Brijido Castillo of Lockhart, TX, passed away on June 3, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born in Martindale, TX, on October 8, 1936 to Telesforo Castillo and Pamfila Rocha.

He is survived by his wife Maria Elena Castillo, sister Dominga Valdez and Brother Eusebio Castillo.

Visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home June 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Service to follow.

Graveside service will be held at San Juan Cemetery in Reedville, Tx

