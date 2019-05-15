Bruce Powers Allbright Jr. Share:







Bruce Powers Allbright, Jr. was born to Bruce Powers Allbright and Ann Allen Allbright in Dallas, Texas on August 18, 1936. Since his parents were from Central Texas, they soon moved back to the area and he attended school in Bastrop Texas through the 9th grade. In the 9th grade, he participated in Bastrop Football and High School Band.

As a sophomore in high school, he moved with his parents to Junction Texas where he graduated from Junction Indpendent School District. In his remaining years of high school, Bruce participated in Football and Track and graduated in 1954.

During his college years, he attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas; The University of Houston, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity; and finally, Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, from which he graduated with a degree in Business.

About 1960, Bruce moved to Houston to take a job with The Coca Cola Corporation and worked there for a few years. Sometime in the mid-sixties, Bruce returned to Lockhart to live closer to his family and help with the ranching business at the Rocking “A” Ranch. He continued working in the family business until his death on May 10, 2019.

Bruce never married but lived happily with his parents and brother at the ranch until their deaths. He is predeceased by his mother Ann, his father Powers and his younger brother James Allen Allbright. He kept a strong connection throughout his 83 years with his cousins John Allbright of Bastrop, Barbara Sherfy of Glendale, CA., Shirley Hightower of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL., and Karan Allbright of Oklahoma City, OK. He will be missed.

A memorial service will be held for Bruce sometime in June at First United Methodist Church at 313 W San Antonio St. in Lockhart, TX. (512) 398-3232

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Bruce-Powers-Allbright-JrBruce Powers Allbright Jr.Bruce Powers Allbright, Jr. was born to Bruce Powers Allbright and Ann Allen Allbright in Dallas, Texas on August 18, 1936. Since his parents were from Central Texas, they soon moved back to the area and he attended school in Bastrop Texas through the 9th grade. In the 9th grade, he participated in Bastrop Football and High School Band.

As a sophomore in high school, he moved with his parents to Junction Texas where he graduated from Junction Indpendent School District. In his remaining years of high school, Bruce participated in Football and Track and graduated in 1954.

During his college years, he attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas; The University of Houston, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity; and finally, Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, from which he graduated with a degree in Business.

About 1960, Bruce moved to Houston to take a job with The Coca Cola Corporation and worked there for a few years. Sometime in the mid-sixties, Bruce returned to Lockhart to live closer to his family and help with the ranching business at the Rocking “A” Ranch. He continued working in the family business until his death on May 10, 2019.

Bruce never married but lived happily with his parents and brother at the ranch until their deaths. He is predeceased by his mother Ann, his father Powers and his younger brother James Allen Allbright. He kept a strong connection throughout his 83 years with his cousins John Allbright of Bastrop, Barbara Sherfy of Glendale, CA., Shirley Hightower of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL., and Karan Allbright of Oklahoma City, OK. He will be missed.

A memorial service will be held for Bruce sometime in June at First United Methodist Church at 313 W San Antonio St. in Lockhart, TX. (512) 398-3232

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Bruce-Powers-Allbright-Jr