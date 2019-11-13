Bryan Isaac Pesina Share:







Bryan Isaac Pesina, 20, of Lockhart, Texas unexpectedly earned his eternal wings on November 10, 2019. He was born in Austin, Texas to parents, Fernando Pesina and Maribel Rendon on November 19, 1998.

Bryan graduated from Lockhart High School in 2017. He was a member of the Lockhart Lions Tennis team and ran cross country. Prior to attending Lockhart High School, Bryan played in the Travis High School Band. He loved Anime and comics.

Bryan was always singing and laughing. He loved Engineering, Robotics, and enjoyed Astronomy. His favorite character was Superman. Bryan had a gift of always being able to make you smile and laugh. He was the joyful light in any situation.

Left to cherish his memory are is mother and dad, Maribel and Billie King; brother, Chandler Johnson; sisters, Naomi and Nevaeh King; maternal grandparents, Kelly, Sr. and Josie King; aunts and uncles: Christy and Bryan Faure, Bryan Music, Jr., Kelly, Jr. and Dana King and Oscar and Dora Grider; father, Fernando Pesina; parental grandparents, Alesia and Javier Rodriguez; aunts and uncles: Melissa and Chris Moody, Felix Pesina III and Joey Pesina. Bryan is also survived by numerous cousins.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5-9 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November the 16th beginning at 11:30 AM, also at McCurdy Funeral Home.

Bryan will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/bryan-isaac-pesina